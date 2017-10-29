Getafe secures late win over Sociedad in La Liga

Getafe (Spain), Oct 29 (IANS) Getafe came from behind to secure a late 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday in the 10th round of the La Liga football league.

Real Sociedad went ahead after just five minutes into the game with a goal from Spanish forward Mikel Oyarzabal, reports Efe.

Getafe's reply came in the form of their Spanish forward Angel Luis Rodriguez, who equalized in the 78th minute.

With just five minutes to go, Getafe's Jorge Molina Vidal scored the winner with a successfully converted penalty.

After this win, Getafe holds the 10th position on the La Liga table with 12 points, two points behind ninth-placed Real Sociedad.

Barcelona leads the La Liga table with 28 points.

--IANS

sam/bg