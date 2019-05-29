GES 2019: Netherlands embassy and US co-host pitching workshop for Indian entrepreneurs

Netherlands embassy along with US co-hosted a pitching workshop for Indian entrepreneurs in Delhi. The aim was to prepare them to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019 in Netherlands' Hague. The GES 2019 will help entrepreneurs with unmatched opportunities to engage with 300+ investors. The event will see 2,000 industry-leading participants from over 120 countries in Hague, from June 3 to June 5. While speaking to ANI, Dutch Ambassador to India Marten Van Den Berg spoke on India-Netherlands relationship and collaboration. He said, "We are very happy that India has invited to be part of the summit. It's also a good elaboration for intense corporation within India and Dutch."