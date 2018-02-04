Gerrari Offroaders prevail at JK Tyre Xtreme 4Play

Ropar (Punjab), Feb 4 (IANS) Chandigarh's Gerrari Offroaders proved to be the most versatile drivers in the JK Tyre-Xtreme 4Play, North India's biggest off-roading motorsports competition, easing their way to the title here on Sunday.

Their drivers Kabir Waraich and Gurmeet Virdi amassed 569 points, collecting 100 points on the third and final day to clinch the title and prize money of Rs 1.5 lakh. They dominated the entire event, winning four out of the six stages.

Kabir and Gurmeet were ably assisted by their navigators Yuvraj Tiwana and Kirpal Tung, tackling the tricky six stages full of natural and man-made obstacles with elan.

Bangalore Offroad Drivers' Association's (BODA) second team, led by Satish Kumar and Madhusudan Reddy took the second place with 456 points while Mumbai's Team Fairmont claimed the third place.

Team Fairmont was represented by Cedrick Da Silva and Aster Dias (both Goa) in one car and Sameer Chunawala and Pratik Prabhudesai (both Maharashtra) in the other.

--IANS

