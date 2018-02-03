Gerrari Offroaders lead at JK Tyre Xtreme 4Play meet

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (IANS) Chandigarh's Gerrari Offroaders took the early lead in the JK Tyre Xtreme 4Play, North India's biggest off-roading competition, after Stage 2 here on Saturday.

Veteran off-roaders Kabir Warcha and Gurmeet Singh Virdi finished the stage in 19 minutes, 41 seconds out of the allotted 25 minutes to jump ahead of the competition.

They were ably assisted by co-drivers Yuvraj Tiwana and Kirpal Singh Tung, as they grappled with the hill climb.

Each team had to go up and reach a natural hump after which the climb suddenly became steep, almost toughing 90 degrees. The two cars had to use the winch to complete it which proved to an almost impossible task.

