Germany's Zverev wins Citi Open tennis

Washington, Aug 7 (IANS) German rising star Alexander Zverev defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to win the men's singles tennis crown at the Citi Open.

The 20-year-old on Sunday lost only one set on his path to winning the Citi competition, a US Open tune-up event here, reports Efe.

Zverev, the fifth seed, broke Anderson's serve twice while winning 82 per cent of his own service points to claim his first ATP World Tour 500 title.

"It didn't feel like he gave me a whole lot. I thought he served very well. Outside of the two games I got broken, I was pretty happy with the way I played. But with him playing like that, I couldn't afford to give up those two serve games," the South African said after the match.

In the women's final, Ekaterina Makarova prevailed over Julie Goerges of Germany 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-0 in a contest that lasted more than two hours.

For the seventh-seeded Russian, it was her first ATP trophy since February 2014.

