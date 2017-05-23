Germany's Sane to miss Confed Cup due to nose surgery

Berlin, May 23 (IANS) Winger Leroy Sane has pulled out of the German football squad that will take part in the Confederations Cup, starting from June 17, as the Manchester City player will undergo an operation on his nose, it was announced on Tuesday.

"Germany will be without Leroy Sané for the upcoming internationals against Denmark (June 6 in Copenhagen) and San Marino (June 10 in Nuremberg), as well as at the Confederations Cup in Russia this summer," Germany football federation DFB said in a statement.

The 23-year-old said: "I would have liked to have gone to Russia, but after talks with the medical team, I have decided to use the summer break for this operation so that I can go into the new season with a clean bill of health."

The DFB has until June 7 to submit a final squad to FIFA for the Confederations Cup in Russia. The eight-team tournament will culminate on July 2.

Apart from the 2024 World Cup winners Germany and hosts Russia, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champions Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champions Cameroon will feature in the championship.

