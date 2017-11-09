Germany's Boateng to miss England clash

Berlin, Nov 9 (IANS) Germany defender Jerome Boateng will miss the international football match against England, the German Football Association (DFB) said in a statement.

The 29-year-old Bayern Munich centre back will be ruled out for the upcoming international cap against England on Friday, as he is suffering from muscular problems, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, Boateng's break is just a "precautionary measure". The 68-time Germany international will stay with the team and undergo regenerative measures.

However, it is also questionable if Boateng will recover until the last international cap of the year against France in Cologne on November 14.

Besides Boateng, Toni Kross, Kevin Trapp and Mats Hummels missed Wednesday's trainings sessions to recover in the team's hotel.

--IANS

sam/vm