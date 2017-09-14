Germany is One of The Fastest Growing Nation in World Cricket, Thanks to Afghan Refugees

Afghan refugees are one of the main factors of Germany’s ‘rise’ in cricket. And their presence in the club cricket across Germany is notable.

New Delhi: In football loving Germany, cricket is fast finding its feet. The German cricket team recently won the European Division One tournament for the first time and then made a return to Division Five of the World Cricket League after nine years.

However, in Division Five tournament in South Africa, Germany faced a first-round exit and thus had to be relegated back to the continental cricket.

Brian Mantle, the chief executive of the Deutscher Cricket Bund boasts of increasing number of cricketers in the country.

“Germany is up to about 6000 participants playing hard ball cricket. Then there are thousands and thousands playing softball cricket in parks and self-organised leagues,” Mantle was quoted as saying by Independent UK.

“Around 95% of them are Asian immigrants and a lot of them are refugees but we’ve got more cricketers now than anywhere else on the continent – it’s huge. We’ve gone from 60 clubs five years ago to around 370 this year,” he added.

Mantle adds that lack of cricketing history and proper infrastructure is a big struggle.

“The big difference is that we don’t have any infrastructure, we don’t have any cricket history, we’re playing on makeshift pitches and although the facilities are getting better it’s still a big struggle,” says Mantle.

‘Afghan Passion’

Afghanistan’s passion for the cricket is known to the world. Despite lack of infrastructure and trouble back home, Afghanistan cricket team’s success is perhaps the most inspiring story in the World cricket.

And these Afghan refugees have carried their passion with them.

“There are hundreds of young Afghans in their late teens – many of them fast bowlers and quite a few spinners – who are going to qualify to play for Germany in the next couple of years,” says Mantle.

“There are almost 300,000 Afghans here now. In certain parts of that country, cricket was the only sport that was tolerated by the Taliban because you can’t not tolerate something that everybody loves. They come over here and have nothing to do, they have no money and they have all this time on their hands.

“A lot of them didn’t think you could get cricket bats here so they ended up getting loose pieces of wood and chiselled away at them until they had something resembling one.

“They then took them into the park and started playing with a taped-up ball. At the beginning, cricket was all a lot of these guys had.

“We get a lot of donations from the Lords Taverners and last week we received a delivery from Shropshire County Cricket Club. You give these guys old pads and a bat that’s almost 20 years old and it’s like all their Christmas’s have come at once,” he added.