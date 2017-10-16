Germans to recall 7-1 Maracana win in case of clash against Brazil

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Germany Under-17 football team head coach Christian Wueck said here on Monday that he will have to motivate his players, reminding them of their senior teams gigantic 7-1 victory over Brazil in case of a prospective quarter-final in Kolkata.

Germany's senior team had humbled five-time world champions and hosts Brazil in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semi-finals at the iconic Maracana Stadium, condemning the South American powerhouse to their biggest ever defeat.

After that historic win, Germany went on to beat Argentina 1-0 in the final to bag their fourth World Cup crown.

Germany's U-17 team on Monday overwhelmed Colombia 4-0 to enter the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup where they await the winner between Brazil and Honduras.

Asked about a potential clash against Brazil and whether he will prepare and motivate his team keeping in mind the 7-1 demolition of the South Americans, Wueck replied with a "yes".

Germany, who didn't live up to expectations during the group stage, rose to the occasion when it mattered, styming Colombia with four goals.

The Germans needed a late goal to beat Costa Rica 2-1 in a rather insipid performance in their campaign opener and crashed to a 0-4 humiliation against Iran before beating Guinea 3-1 to ensure their passage to the second round.

"This World Cup is of another level. We started against Costa Rica. Then it was a bad Monday against Iran. Then against Guinea and now we have matched the level that we wanted to see in the championship," the coach said.

Striker Jann-Fiete Arp (seventh and 65th minutes), Yann Bisseck (39th minute) and John Yehboa (49th minute) found the back of the net to overpower Colombia.

"It was a very hard and rough game for us so we deserved this victory. It sounds crazy but we have to make more for our chances," Wueck said.

"So in the next match (quarter-final) whether it would be Brazil or Honduras we have to score more goals may be six or seven)," he added.

Colombia failed to produce the sort of fight expected from them. Wueck however, asserted that he expected his team to win.

"I was not surprised with the performance of Colombia. We know the game of the Colombia is long ball and we know that we get all the chances if we are fast. So we did that only," the German coach said.

--IANS

gau-pur/ajb/dg