German woman turns saviour for injured, abandoned cows

A German woman named Sudevi Dasi has turned out to be saviour for injured and abandoned cows in Mathura. This woman's journey started out around a decade back when she found an injured cow and brought her for treatment. Today, this woman has her own cowshed where around 1200 cows are being taken care. This German woman came to India when she was just 20 years old and became an ardent worshiper of Lord Krishna. Sudevi requires over Rs. 22 lakhs to run her cowshed which she manages on her own without government's help. She takes around five to six lakhs from her home in Germany and rest comes from charity.