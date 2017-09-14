German striker Werner dreams of Europe's top clubs

Berlin, Sep 14 (IANS) After his debut in the Champions League with RB Leipzig, Germany striker Timo Werner is dreaming of playing for Europe's top football clubs.

"Every footballer dreams of playing for a top club," said 21-year old Werner as his side drew 1-1 against last season's Champions League semi-finalists AS Monaco in the club's first ever game on the European stage on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

After having made the next step to a higher level, Werner told German sports magazine Sport Bild that he has new aims. "A year ago, I dreamt of scoring lots of goals in the Bundesliga. Now I must say there are new objectives." he said.

Looking at the near future, he wants to win as many titles as possible. "I'd love to lift trophies. Best of all would be the German championship, the Champions League, the World Cup and the European Championship," Werner said and he did not feel it was impossible.

A year ago, Werner seemed to have hit rock bottom when leaving his home club VfB Stuttgart.

"He was mentally done that time. He desperately needed a change. His development is very pleasing," said his manager, the former German international Karl-Heinz Foerster.

The move to Leipzig has turned out to be the right decision. Werner has scored 25 goals in 36 games and is, at his young age, the first striking option for German national coach Joachim Loew.

Despite having a contract with Leipzig, Werner is considering joining a new club in the near future. "I feel well at Leipzig, but we are not crazy enough to say that we will win the Champions League in the next two years."

To win the Europe's biggest prize for club teams, he might have to join a bigger club. Werner mentioned the three Spanish giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in addition to the English Premier League (EPL) clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

While Real Madrid is reported to have already scouted Werner, the German youngster is keeping his cool. "I've heard about it but I'm currently playing for Leipzig and want to score as many goals as possible. Of course I like it to hear that Real could be interested."

When asked about the German giant Bayern Munich, Werner said he would not consider a move to Bavaria. Bayern is said to be interested in signing Werner.

In October, Leipzig will face Bayern in the second round of the German Cup in their home arena, but Werner felt that Bayern are still far ahead of them.

"We can beat them on a good day but I still see us way behind Bayern. We're more on a level with Borussia Dortmund," Werner said.

Many coaches in Germany are convinced Werner will make it to football's top echelon due to his exceptional talent and speed.

"He's one of the great options in German football," former Bayern and Dortmund coach Ottmar Hitzfeld said.

Werner's next goal is to survive the group in the Champions League. Monaco was the start of a new experience followed by FC Porto and Besiktas Istanbul.

"We had a fairly good start against Monaco. After all it was our first ever game and against an experienced side," Werner concluded.

--IANS

tri/dg