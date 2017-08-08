This German Man Swims 2km To Work Everyday To Avoid Traffic and Stay Fresh

While you are still trying to find a motivation that can wake you up from bed every morning, a German man is actually swimming to work. The genius, as I would like to call him has combined his commute to work and exercise into one business- swim to work. 40-year-old Benjamin David does not have to worry about traffic snarls or unruly drivers, he simply swims that not only lets him workout but also reach his workplace in a much simpler way. Benjamin was actually fed up of community on busy roads in the city when the idea struck him. He started to swim two kilometers along the Isa river in Munich, Germany with his clothes, laptop, and shoes packed in a waterproof bag.

David ensures that he wears swimming trunks or long wetsuit depending on the season. To protect his feet from glass pieces in the water he wears rubber sandals. He also checks the river temperature before diving to ensure his safety. David also admits that a lot of people have laughed at his unique commute but he continues to follow his way. He believes swimming is a better option as it is more relaxing than sitting in traffic. This 14 yr old swims 3kms to school every day as there’s no bridge on the river and waiting for a boat makes him late!

Watch him take the plunge here:

BBC quoted him as saying, “The traffic on the road next to the Isar is so wild that it is no fun. When I’m swimming, I am indeed quicker and also more relaxed. In the summer, in the three months, when my big culture project down at the river – the Culture Beach – takes place, I swim every day, sometimes twice a day.” (Edited by Nithya Nair)