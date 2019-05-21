German envoy bats for India's permanent seat in UNSC

After presenting credentials to the President, Germany's new envoy Walter J. Lindner said, "India must have a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)".While talking on fight against terrorism, Lindner said, we both (India and Germany) are struggling for getting reform of the Security Council, because it's not acceptable that only five countries have permanent membership, we need India and Africa and other countries in the UN Security Council". He stressed that India's presence is vital for the body and that its absence hurts the credibility of the UNSC.