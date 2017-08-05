German defender Badstuber joins Stuttgart

Munich, Aug 5 (IANS) VfB Stuttgart have snapped up former Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber, the newly-promoted Bundesliga side confirmed.

The German international joined the "Swabians" on a free transfer after putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season 2017-2018 on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"With Holger Badstuber we have committed a player with extraordinary qualities. Holger knows the Bundesliga and Stuttgart. In addition to his sporting abilities he brings also a lot of routine and experience into our team," Stuttgart's marketing chairman Jochen Roettgermann said.

The 28-year-old defender played 15 years for Bayern Munich where he turned professional in 2007. During his spell with the German giants he clinched five Bundesliga titles, three German Cups, two Supercups and the UEFA Champions League title in 2013.

However, heavy injury setbacks kept him on the sidelines in the past seasons. Hence, Bayern did not extend Badstuber's contract in 2017.

"Nobody should forget their roots and I never did. Stuttgart was and is something special for me. I can't wait to fully attack on the pitch," Badstuber said.

Badstuber knows Stuttgart as he played here for two years (2000-2002) during his youth career. His new club will face Hertha Berlin at the first round in Bundesliga on August 19.

