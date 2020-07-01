German Circus Uses Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience

We all are fond of animals. We pet them and they become a member of the family. Pets are believed to be one of the best pals a human can have. They have this superpower of taking all your tensions, stress, apprehensions, and anxiety away from you. Their magnanimity can melt your heart in the first instance.

However, many parents don’t allow having pets. And their unlucky kids end up admiring animals by visiting zoos, National parks, circus, and by scrolling their Insta feed replete with lovable animals.

Circus is the place where we applaud them not only for their adorability but for their talent. Here mentors give them special skills to perform awe-inspiring acts that leave the audience mesmerized. No wonder the animals at the circus are phenomenal but the techniques used to train them could be somewhat barbaric.

The use of bullhooks, chains, ropes, and electric prods for their training could end up torturing them. They live in isolation and are abused by the trainers if they fail to do a few simple tricks. These conditions make a circus inferno for animals.

Circus community from the past few years has started facing backlash for using animals to entertain people. But last year, a German circus came with this exceptional idea of using holograms instead of live animals for a cruel-free magical experience.

Circus Roncalli: First Of Its Kind

Circus Roncalli of Germany is the first in the world to use holograms instead of real animals. The use of 3D holograms and other projections creates a brand new kind of animal show and it looks like a real spectacle which is breathtaking.They use various animal holograms to give the audience a genuine experience.

They have hologram horses that appear out of nowhere and bolt around the circumference of the circus ring. And when they fade out, a giant fish is projected inertly floating in place. After that, a hologram elephant approaches towards the audience and balances on its front two feet, a trick one might see in a traditional animal act.

The circus uses 11 projectors to create the 3D holograms and other projections in their show. It took a crew of 15 designers and software engineers to pull off this zestful plan.

