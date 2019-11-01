German Chancellor meets PM Modi at his official residence

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on November 01. PM Modi and Chancellor Merkel have fruitful meeting. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in India for a two-day visit. Recently, India and Germany signed 17 agreements in fields of agriculture, maritime technology, etc. 5 joint declarations of intent were also exchanged between both countries.