German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi on October 31. She received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital on November 01. She was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Angela Merkel is in India for the 5th India-Germany Inter Governmental Consultation. While addressing the media, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, "I am delighted to be here in India. Germany-India are linked by very close ties. We have great respect for this vast country and its diversity." As per the diplomatic sources the main topics on agenda of talks between India and Germany during German Chancellor's visit include skill development, climate, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, security and economy. Talks on possible free trade agreement with EU will also be discussed.