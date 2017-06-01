Geri Halliwell apologises for leaving Spice Girls

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Nineteen years after leaving the Spice Girls in the middle of a world tour, Geri Halliwell has apologised to her fans for her sudden departure.

Halliwell said sorry for her actions via a Twitter post, reports people.com.

A fan account tweeted a compilation video of headlines about Halliwell's disappearance from the tour, writing: "19 years ago today, it was announced that Geri Halliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour."

Halliwell, 44, responded to the tweet, saying: "I'm sorry about that...everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says!"

The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and their first hit single, "Wannabe" hit the airwaves in 1996, launching them to superstardom.

In 1998, Halliwell announced her departure from the group, stating, "Sadly I would like to confirm that I have left the Spice Girls. This is because of differences between us. I'm sure the group will continue to be successful and I wish them all the best."

