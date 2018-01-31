Gerard Butler finds 50 Cent very bubbly

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Gerard Butler had fun shooting "Den of Thieves" with 50 Cent, and says the rapper-actor is funny and sweet.

"50 Cent (given name Curtis Jackson) is a very bubbly kind of a person. He's such a funny and a sweet guy and is always smiling," Butler said in a statement.

50 Cent will be seen as Enson in the crime saga, set in Los Angeles, by Christian Gudegast. "Den of Thieves" follows the intersecting and connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's department and the state's most successful bank robbery crew.

On 50 Cent's role, Butler said: "With his character Enson, he takes the gravitas that he has and lets it shine and when he speaks, it's crazy. During the read through, he barely raised his voice but when he was talking, you don't listen to anyone in the room more than you listen to him.

"When he said something, he meant something and that's who he is. He's a powerful and a quiet person so when he says he will back you up, he means it."

The movie, being brought to India by PVR Pictures, will release on Friday.

Butler also praised Gudegast, saying he is a master.

He said: "Christian is like a master, it's like he's been doing this his whole life. He has no egos and is so great to work with. He has such an understanding of films, film history and film making. And the way he puts scenes and shots together and the pacing of it is something that really surprised me and made me happy.

"Also, his manner on sets -- allowing you to experiment, have fun and to go for it, being incredibly encouraging and being sensitive to your needs that's something you don't often get with a first time director. Another thing about Christian is that he's a strong, masculine guy. He's all about his martial arts, he's one of the toughest guys I've ever met but at the same time he's incredibly soulful and one of the most sensitive individuals I have ever met."

