Georgia Runoffs: Tight Race Keeps Senate’s Fate Hanging in Balance

The Democratic and Republican candidates are neck-and-neck in Georgia as the counting for the runoff elections, which will determine which party controls the Senate, continues.

According to the tally by the Associated Press, Democrat Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead with 50.41 percent of the vote share, as against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler's 49.59 percent, with 97 percent of estimated votes reported. Meanwhile, incumbent Republican David Perdue has a slight edge with 50.01 percent of the vote share, as against Democrat Jon Ossoff's 49.99 percent, with 97 percent of the estimated votes reported.

The voters in the 'Peach State' of the United States gathered on Tuesday, 5 January, to vote in the two crucial runoff elections.

Why the Runoffs Matter?

With every ballot cast, the stakes remained high for both parties. Democrats need to win both seats to force a 50-50 Senate that would see them gain control through Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who would eventually cast a tie-breaking vote if the situation arises.

If Republicans win either race, they will continue to control the US Senate.

According to The New York Times, both the Democratic Senate candidates were winning a larger share of the vote in county after country than President-elect Joe Biden won in November. Biden was able to wrest control of the state from Donald Trump in the Presidential elections with a slim lead.

“Certainly, winning would ease the path for a lot of what the President-elect wants to get done,” a source close to the Biden transition team told CNN, adding, “But we intend to achieve bipartisan success” regardless of the outcome in the runoffs.

Delayed Results?

It is unclear when the runoff election results will be known, especially if the race is tight.

Like the 2020 Presidential election, the Senate election, too, had significant early voting owing to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 3 million Georgians voted early – a record for statewide runoffs. It is being presumed that as in November, the counting of the early votes would delay the official election result.

If he were to bet on it, "I would anticipate it was going to be a couple of days," Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, had said.

