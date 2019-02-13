George Ettiyil new Senior Director-Sales, South Asia of Lufthansa Group

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Lufthansa Group Airlines on Wednesday said it has appointed George Ettiyil as its new Senior Director-Sales, South Asia, effective February 2019.

According to a company statement, Ettiyil will be responsible for all commercial activities of the Lufthansa Group Airlines, including Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Lufthansa Group and its carriers Lufthansa and Swiss currently offer 58 flights from four Indian gateways -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

--IANS

rv/nir