Geometric, multihued floor design to greet FIFA U-17 finalists

Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) A stunning display of multicoloured geometric floor patterns, called alpana, will greet VIPs, including the FIFA U-17 finalists on their way to the Salt Lake Stadium for the grand finale on Saturday.

This soccer-crazy city of cricket-loving India has put on quite a show for the FIFA delegates and the squads in the run-up to the October 28 finals.

Now, as the day approaches, at least 200 students, including 15 from Bangladesh, have been sketching at a frenetic pace to put up the visual treat on the road that serves as the VIP entry to the arena.

"There are two split roads (600 feet by 62 feet in total) and another stretch, connecting the entry to the stadium, which are being used for the alpana design. We are creating geometric patterns for the alpana," Anirban Das, a student at Visva Bharati's Kala Bhavan told IANS.

Das is co-ordinating with the students from four colleges and three universities in Bengal to sketch out the display on time.

"We are not drawing any brands or flags associated with the sport etc. It's a pattern. The paint, Berger exterior coating, will stay on for at least a week," Das added.

The initiative epitomises the city's love for art, he said, adding it also highlights how art shines through in every aspect of the city's life.

--IANS

