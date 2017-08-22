Geoffrey Boycott Apologises For ‘Black Face’ Comment on West Indies Cricketers

The Yorkshireman added that he loves West Indian cricket and has "the utmost respect for its players."

Former England cricketer and commentator Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday apologised for an “unacceptable” comment about West Indian cricketers.

As per reports, he said that he would be more likely to receive a knighthood if he was to ‘black his face’.

He is also accused of saying knighthoods were handed out like “confetti” to West Indies greats.

The former cricketer, 76, made the controversial remarks during a Q&A following the recent Test match between England and the West Indies at Edgbaston.

“Mine’s been turned down twice,” Boycott told host Gary Newbon. “I’d better black me face.”

The Yorkshireman added that he loves West Indian cricket and has “the utmost respect for its players.”

Boycott was part of the BBC‘s Test Match Special commentary team for England’s day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

The Q&A event, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Gary Newbon, was held during a break in play and was attended by around 200 people.

Boycott played 108 Test matches for England and scored 151 first-class centuries.