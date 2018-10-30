Genuine autonomy can improve soured Sino-Tibet relations, says Lobsang Sangay

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday asserted that the Tibetan leadership was considering resolving its strained relationship with Beijing through a process of dialogue. During the release of a report titled "Tibet was never a part of China but the middle way approach remains a viable solution", which focused on the escalating Chinese aggression and worsening of human rights situation in Tibet. President of CTA Lobsang Sangay underscored the urgent need of improvement in the lives of Tibetans. He also asserted that resistance against the colonial repression had reached an unprecedented high of late. While Tibet has been perennially struggling to achieve self determination, China, which has been accused of imposing severe restrictions on the flow of information and resorted to extreme handedness in stifling the free voice of media, has more than often presented a biased narrative of Tibet on the global platform. In order to establish a strategic advantage over other countries in the South Asian region, especially India--- years ago, China occupied the region militarily. Today, the Tibetan leadership demands nothing more than basic fundamental rights for its people and a life of dignity. Incidentally, the event was held at a time when China was holding fifth World Buddhist Forum in Fujian province, which according to the CTA, was a systematic yet diabolic Chinese effort to woo Buddhists across the globe. Sangay, while emphasizing at the brute force being used by Chinese establishment, urged Beijing to allow people to practice their culture. Despite several efforts made in the past many years, the Tibetan government-in-exile has failed to gain much traction in the international arena. However, a resolute leadership with an extensive plan in its quiver is all set to reach out to major international players this time to get its decades-long grievances heard and a comprehensive human rights report in is one such step in that direction.