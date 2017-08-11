Genoa signs Argentinian midfielder Ricardo Centurion from Sao Paulo

Rome, Aug 11 (IANS) Italian football club Genoa on Friday announced the signing of Argentinian midfielder Ricardo Centurion from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

The Serie A team did not provide any further details, but local media estimated that Genoa paid around five million euros ($5.91 million) to acquire the player on a four-year contract, reports Efe.

Centurion, 24, thus returns to Genoa, where he played on loan during the 2013-2014 season.

He played the last season on a loan at Boca Juniors, with whom he won the Argentine league.

--IANS

tri/vm