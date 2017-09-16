Gennady Golovkin vs Saul Alvarez preview and prediction: Boxing purists salivating, fans are the real winners

Boxing is not a game. It's barely even a sport.

Most people forget this.

They are deceived by the spotlight, the cameras, the cheering fans and judges. By the pageantry and the prose.

They forget that professional prize fighting is, in essence, the ultimate gamble: To step into that ring, to stand opposite another man and wager you can separate him from his senses before he can separate you from yours. It's Russian roulette with fists.

The hurt business, the great Mike Tyson called boxing. You hurt and you get hurt. All aspiring fighters learn this lesson. But sometimes, over the span of a long career, even they forget. Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has seemingly forgotten as well.

But on Sunday morning, when Canelo steps into the ring with Kazakh fighter Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin aka GGG, to battle for the undisputed* middleweight championship of this world, it is a lesson he will undoubtedly find himself remembering. As the heavy hands of the Kazakh pound into his face, chin and body. Again and again. And again.

>Canelo: The star

But it wasn't always this way.

Canelo, for all his movie star looks, came up the hard way. Introduced to boxing as a child by an older sibling, he made his professional debut at the age of 15. He fought in smoke-filled halls, often fighting men much older than him in fights no reputable body ought to have sanctioned. For very little money. His first bout fetched him the princely sum of $60. His family may not have been poor, but they were far from well-off.

But, somewhere along the way things changed. For the worse. Whispers of 'hype job' abounded as the once young, can't miss prospect began entering his physical prime. Confidence turned into arrogance. Desire changed into demand. Want became need.

The rot set in somewhere around 2015. Canelo, moving to solidify himself as a bonafide star, chose to fight Puerto Rican legend and sure-fire boxing hall of famer Miguel Cotto.

Cotto, a decade older than Canelo, was fresh off a win against middleweight champion Sergio Martinez. But in many ways, Cotto was done as a world-class fighter. In many ways, his end came at the hands of Filipino legend Manny Pacquaio, half a decade ago in 2009.

Pacquio gave Cotto the beat down of a lifetime. Then Floyd Mayweather Jr soundly outclassed Cotto. Austin Trout, an unheralded spoiler, beat Cotto handily. Cotto's career floundered for the next couple of years. His big return victory, against Martinez, was no victory at all. He beat a man with one good leg and the other foot in the boxing grave.

No one blamed Canelo for this. After all, he was simply doing what all young lions do: Challenge an older, aging lion to a duel and pick their bones. It is the natural order of things. When Canelo beat Cotto for the lineal middleweight championship, it was closer than it should have been, all things considering. And the whispers began.

Canelo next fought British welterweight Amir Khan, infamous for his jaw, which is not so much made of glass, but the finest of china. For five rounds, Khan, the much smaller man thoroughly, outboxed, outfought and outright befuddled Canelo. Then the Mexican hit the Brit with a perfect overhand right. And thus ended the lesson.

After the fight, Canelo and his team, in a show of Mexican Machismo (TM), invited GGG into the ring. "Mexicans don't f**k around," Canelo said. Glowering. "I'm not scared of anyone."

He spent the next year running from GGG. Canelo, rather than step into the ring with GGG, widely regarded as "the man" at middleweight, meekly vacated his title. He surrendered without firing a single shot. Pundits and boxing fans everywhere, were outraged. And rightly so.

His next two fights were against British journeyman Liam Smith and part-time fighter and full-time beach bum Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He won both fights. Easily. He fattened his already swelling bank accounts. But Canelo lost something not easily recovered. Respect. And he lost chance to hone his prodigious skills. His sharp edge dulled.

Worse, immediately after that farce, Canelo announced that he would, in fact, fight GGG next. His handlers, who have arguably been fattening Canelo up for the past two years with soft touches, have done him no favours. He is a chum and GGG is a shark.

Read More