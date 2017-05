Geneva [Switzerland], May 24 (ANI): Ace Indian tennis player Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky entered the second round of the ATP Geneva Open after battling past Tommy Robredo and David Marrero on Tuesday.

The Indo-American pair defeated the Spaniards 6-7, 7-6, 10-4 in the first round of the clay court event.

Paes and Lipsky will now face the duo of Rogerio dutra Silva (Brazil) and Paolo Lorenzi (Italy). (ANI)