Genesys joins Wipro to put India on global autonomous driving map

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) In an effort to put India on the global autonomous driving map, Mumbai-based Genesys International Corp Ltd on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech major Wipro.

Genesys, which creates advanced HD navigation maps for self-driving cars, will use its expertise to develop maps and content while Wipro will develop the navigational and control technology for autonomous system and smart mobility companies, the company said in a statement.

To begin with, the company will create an HD map of the Wipro campus in Bengaluru. The pilot vehicle has been developed by Wipro to drive around its campus autonomously.

"With two decades of experience in the Geospatial technology and being pioneers in state-of-the-art LiDAR technology in India, we understand the mapping business better than anybody else. This partnership with Wipro will strengthen our presence in the autonomous system space," said Rajendra Tamhane, Senior Vice President, Genesys.

HD mapping for autonomous driving is a $10 billion opportunity and every autonomous vehicle sold will have nearly $225 worth of HD map content.

"This partnership enhances Wipro's offering in the autonomous system market and reinforces our ability to support the initiative of our global customers," said K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Ltd.

Genesys is the first Indian firm that has developed high-precision HD maps for a customer in the US which is at the forefront of autonomous vehicle technology.

Established in 1995, Genesys completed an extensive HD mapping of road and street network for an autonomous driving project in North America that will enable nearly 1.25 lakh residents to access self-driving taxis at their doorstep.

Core to the autonomous vehicle technology, HD self-navigation maps enable, aid and guide autonomous cars to self-drive and navigate.

The HD maps are created from Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) source data which consists of billions of pixels -- commonly referred to as a point Cloud.

Currently, Google' Waymo and global cab-hailing service Uber rely on the LiDAR technology but not Elon Musk's Tesla that uses high-end computer vision technology via cameras.

"We are in discussions with auto-makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and various product/services companies in the autonomous vehicle eco-system to partner and provide value-based services," Kuldeep Moholkar, CEO-Designate, Genesys, told IANS in a recent interview.

"The company is ready to undertake HD map creation for large volume of work involving counties, states and even entire countries," he added.

Genesys has nearly 2,000 professionals with expertise in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain.

--IANS

na/mr