Is general public allowed to visit all monuments in Delhi: HC asks Centre, ASI to clarify

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the Centre and ASI to inform whether public is permitted to visit various monuments situated in the national capital.

The court’s query came while hearing a petition claiming that citizens are not being allowed to visit the monuments situated in the premises of Delhi Golf Club at Dr Zakir Hussain Road here.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notices to the Centre, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Delhi government’s Department of Archaeology and Delhi Golf Club and asked them to respond to the petition within three weeks.

The court asked the Centre and ASI to specifically deal with, in their replies, the aspect of situation at other similar monuments here, saying it was not only concerned with Delhi Golf Club and listed the matter for further hearing on January 6.

Delhi resident Ravinder Singh, represented through advocates Ritesh Agrawal and Teejas Bhatia, said he along with his brother went to Delhi Golf Club on February 2 last year to visit the monuments situated in the premises of the club but they were not allowed by the club employees to enter and see the monuments.

It said one of the eight monuments ‘Lal Bangla’ is a protected monument under the ASI and the other seven monuments are under the protection of Delhi government.

The plea said the petitioner had given a representation to the authorities but no action has been taken.

The petitioner sought direction to the authorities to allow him to visit the monuments situated in the premises of Delhi Golf Club, saying citizens have a right to visit the monuments.

“The provisions of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 and The Delhi Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 2004 provide the general public a right to access to the aforesaid monuments,” the Plea said. PTI SKV SKV RKS RKS