General Faiz Hameed forced our candidates to leave our party: Nawaz Sharif

Swami Vivekananda's memorial in Kundhukal in Rameswaram Island is a major tourist attraction in the state of Tamil Nadu. The memorial was constructed at a budget of over Rs1crore. The memorial was constructed under public-private participation (PPP). Department of Tourism contributed Rs 47 lakh. An institution named Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, Thirupparaithurai near Tiruchirappalli collecting donations of Rs 60 lakh from philanthropists. The memorial was built on a 5-acre land. It was constructed here after Vivekananda returned to India after attending the Parliament of World Religions at Chicago in 1893 followed by a series of lectures in the United States and England. Kundhukal is the place where Swami Vivekananda returned by a steamer on January 26, 1897 after undertaking the historic tour to western countries, speaking at various universities, institutions on India, its culture, people, Hinduism and other things. The elegant architecture and sculpture work makes it a top most tourist destination in Rameswaram Island.