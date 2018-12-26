General Elections 2019: BJP, Nitish Kumar need each other equally, says Gopal Narayan Singh

After the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) declared its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, reacting over it, BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh said, "Both Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and BJP are equal partners, there should be no comparisons. If BJP needs Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar then Nitish also needs BJP. Like in all over India, in Bihar also our main brand is Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi ji."