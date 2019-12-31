General Bipin Rawat receives farewell Guard of Honour as Army Chief

General Bipin Rawat received his farewell Guard of Honour as the Army Chief at South Block on Dec 31. He was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on Dec 30. General Rawat will now head department of military affairs. General Bipin Rawat will assume office as Chief of Defence Staff on Jan 1. Speaking on it, General Rawat said, "Today as I demit the office of Chief of Army staff, I wish to convey my gratitude to the soldiers, rank and file of Indian Army who stood steadfast under challenging circumstances. I wish to convey my best wishes to General Manoj Naravane who will be assuming the office as the 28th Army chief, for a successful innings."