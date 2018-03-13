General Bipin Rawat lauds neighbour's military might, says Chinese have finally arrived
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday that as China rose in power, countries have started looking up to India as a balance to China's powers. He also stated that China has realised the importance of military power with simultaneous rise in its economy. "It is all because of China's assertiveness. There is a need to see if India can counter in whatever ways or balance the rise of China easily", he added.