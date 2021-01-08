Gen Naravane visits Southern Command, inaugurates hospital

Pune, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Friday visited the headquarters of Pune based Southern Command, where he was received and updated on various operational and training issues by its commander Lieutenant General CP Mohanty.

A release said he was also given an update on the contributions of troops of Southern Command in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in peninsular India this year, particularly assistance provided to the civil administration for COVID-19 and floods.

The general inaugurated the new Command Hospital, a multi-specialty tertiary facility focused to provide medical support to troops deployed in operational areas and veterans of the Armed Forces, at Pune military station, the release informed.

General Naravane complimented Southern Command for maintaining a high state of combat readiness and training in spiteof the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He appreciated the various initiatives and welfare projects undertaken to improve the quality of life of troops and their families, and reiterated the Army's commitment in the national effort to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI SPK BNM BNM