'New gen designers get appreciation, knowledge via digital platforms'

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Parsi designer Ashdeen Z. Lilaowala, who has launched his first flagship store named after his eponymous brand Ashdeen, feels designers get a lot of appreciation and knowledge through digital platforms.

"Amongst the new generation, there is a lot more appreciation and knowledge made available through digital platforms. This is not just in terms of books or scholarly research but through visuals and historic references which gives you a better idea about crafting textiles," Lilaowala told IANS.

The designer, who has showcased at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) thrice, says he creates classic pieces which are not seasonal and can be worn multiple times.

"The opening of our store is the first step towards building a bigger brand and identity. We are looking at opening other stores in Mumbai as well as other cities of India in the years to come," said the designer, who also wishes to take his brand further with not just clothes but also home furnishings and make it a global store.

Talking about his first flagship store, which was launched at Moon River here, says it's a cultural space promoting Parsi culture at large.

"The design language has been extended into the store, with a modern feel to it. The imagery of the brand evokes the traditional Parsi aesthetic of garas and kors including chinoiserie, flowers, birds and butterflies. The walls have been hand-painted with the brand's motifs and modern Chinoiserie patterns with gold leaf, by miniature painters who have been brought in and classically trained from Rajasthan," he said.

The colours that the store is dressed in are all based on designer's inspiration: pastel pink, greyish purple, earthy and soft, feminine colours.

"These colours reflect a modern yet sensitive woman," he said.

The store has been designed by Punit Jasuja.

