Gen Bipin Rawat appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has been appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 30. This is the first time that this position has been created by the central government and appointed General Rawat as the topmost defence officer of the country to be the main point of contact for the government for dealing with defence forces' issues. General Rawat is completing his full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31. He will now continue to serve till March 2022 as the CDS, where his main role would be to create synergy in operations and finances of the three services.