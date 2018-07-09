'GeM' is benefitting small and medium entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'GeM' means Government e Market is benefiting medium and small entrepreneurs while bringing transparency. He said, "'GeM' means Government e Market, through this, Govt is now directly buying from producers. This is benefiting medium and small entrepreneurs. This has also brought transparency. Digital transaction is continuously increasing. Government applications like 'BHIM' and 'RuPay' applications have generated excitement worldwide. Recently, we have launched the application in Singapore. This manufacturing facility will not only contribute in the empowerment of the Indians but also boost 'Make in India'." PM Modi along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated the Samsung plant in Noida.