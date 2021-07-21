Gehlot asks Modi to increase beneficiary limit of National Food Security Scheme

Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding to increase the limit of beneficiaries of the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) on the basis of present population instead of the 2011 census.

The chief minister said in the last 10 years, the population of all the states of the country has increased and many families have come under the purview of food security. In order to ensure the food security of such needy families, it is necessary to re-fix the ceiling of food security according to the estimated population of 2021.

In his letter, Gehlot wrote that under the food security scheme in the state, the ceiling of 4,46,00,000 people has been set by the Government of India on the basis of the 2011 census. For these beneficiaries, 2,30,882 metric tonnes of food grains are being allocated per month.

In the last 10 years, a large number of families have become eligible for NFSA, he said.

According to a statement, the chief minister has urged the Centre to provide food security to 74 lakh more people in the state.