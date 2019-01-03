Geetanjali Mishra enjoys playing cameos

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra gets mostly cameos in TV shows, but she isn't complaining.

"I enjoy getting noticed on-screen. Cameos play an important role in the shows. Many important twists and plots revolve around cameo performers. I made my acting debut with 'Sangam' which was a lengthy role, but now I enjoy more of episodic and cameo roles," Geetanjali said in a statement.

She has been part of episodic dramas like "Crime Patrol" and "Savdhaan India".

"Cameos help me to become a different person again and again, and my fans can see a new me. It feels good to entertain them with a new role and a look everytime," she added.

