Is Geelani’s Exit A Sign Of ‘Escapism’? Who Will Fill His Shoes?

Separatist hardliner, 91-year-old Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s, announcement of resignation from his conglomerate – the ‘All Party Hurriyat Conference’ (APHC) – on Tuesday, 29 June, has surprised many – from India to Pakistan and overseas – for a host of reasons. First, it betrays the fissures in Kashmir’s separatist camp, and its timing is crucial.

Geelani is hanging up his boots at a time when the BJP government at the Centre has not only decimated formidable guerrilla groups on the counterinsurgency front, but also muted politics as a whole — separatist as well as mainstream — with the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and its bifurcation into the two Union Territories (in 2019).

It is not for the first time that Geelani is ‘deserting’ a camp.

A sworn votary of Kashmir’s accession to theocratic Pakistan, Geelani has changed his affiliations quite a few times in his 70-year-long political career. No pro-Indian politician in Jammu and Kashmir has contested as many elections as Geelani has — 5 Assembly and 3 Lok Sabha — when, in August 1989, he announced his resignation not only as a Member of Legislative Assembly, but also from the mainstream politics as a whole.

‘Committed To Pakistan But Changing Colours’

After serving three terms in Assembly, and having taken so many oaths of upholding India’s sovereignty and integrity, Geelani called Jammu and Kashmir a ‘disputed territory’, and pleaded for its solution – ‘either through tripartite talks between India, Pakistan and the Kashmir, or through the implementation of the UN resolutions of 1948 and 1949’.

In a volte-face, he supported an armed struggle against India, and emerged as a hawk and unparalleled inspiration for thousands of the militants.

From 1993 to 2003, he served as the APHC’s chairman more than once. His sustained criticism to the chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq’s failure to take action against the late Abdul Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference, for proxy participation in the Assembly elections of 2002, led to a split in the APHC.

While some ‘moderate’ groups chose Mirwaiz as the head of their faction of the Hurriyat, most of the pro-Pakistan constituents sided with Geelani. Groups like Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, High Court Bar Association and Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI), stood neutral.

Later, in August 2004, Geelani separated from JEI. Drawing cadre from JEI, he floated his own Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (JKTH).

Due to his failing health, he appointed his JEI confidante Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai as interim chairman of JKTH, but himself continued as chairman of Hurriyat (G) as of 19 March 2018.

Sehrai stood by Geelani when both joined JEI in the 1950s, and followed him when Geelani launched JKTH.

With the advantages of his age, oratory and JEI background — from 1953 to 2004 —Geelani held the key of Kashmir’s faith-based, radicalised secessionist movement with unparalleled authority. But he also courted controversies for being ‘soft’ to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which secured a considerable chunk of votes in several elections from the JEI strongholds despite boycott.

Geelani was publicly accused of hobnobbing with the PDP, when in the midst of his protracted shutdown calendars, the Mehbooba Mufti government’s Department of Tourism picked his grandson among 200-odd candidates as a manager at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC). Previously in 1998-99, he had faced hostile reactions when one of his sons was appointed in Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

In his detailed letter, Geelani has claimed to having received complaints against Hurriyat’s PoK branch for long, particularly over the last two years.



Geelani has complained that his rebels from PoK to Srinagar “broke all records of ethical depravity and indiscipline.”



A New ‘Srinagar-Muzaffarabad-Islamabad’ Axis

From JEI to JKTH, Sehrai has never grown beyond Geelani’s shadow. But days after taking over as Geelani’s interim successor in JKTH, Sehrai got a shot in the arm. His son Junaid went underground and surfaced as a top commander in JEI’s traditional guerrilla arm, Hizbul Mujahideen. On 19 May 2020, Junaid was among the three militants killed in an encounter in Srinagar.

With this, Ashraf Sehrai got the distinction of becoming the first separatist leader whose own son was killed as a militant, since 1990.

