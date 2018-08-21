GE Power bags Rs 220-cr order for HPCL's Vizag refinery

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) US multinational GE Power on Tuesday said it has won a Rs 220-crore order to supply a gas turbine and generator for the proposed captive power plant at state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)'s refinery at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

GE Power said in a statement here that the order for supply of a 6F.03 gas turbine and a generator was placed by state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) which is the principal contractor for the project.

"The order worth Rs 220 crore is part of the capacity expansion plan of HPCL refinery from the current 8.33 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA," it said.

"The gas turbine will generate close to 60 MW of power to run the plant operations, while the exhaust steam energy generated will be used for process applications."

"The HPCL Vizag order also marks the foray of GE's F-class technology into India's refinery segment, which offers a significant opportunity for technology upgrades in future," it added.

According to the American major, delivering a heat rate improvement of more than 25 per cent over the traditional machines, the 6F.03 gas turbine will bring significant cost benefit to HPCL in terms of fuel savings.

"Globally, GE's 6F-class gas turbines (6F.01/6F.03) are also a perfect replacement to the frame 5 and 6B gas turbines that are powering the refineries in India for more than a decade," GE South Asia Gas Power Systems CEO Deepesh Nanda said in a statement.

--IANS

bc/nir