GDP projection for 2019-20 is 7.4%: RBI Governor

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Reserve Bank India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "GDP projection for 2019-20 is 7.4%. The inflation rate is estimated at 3.2-3.4% in the first half of the year 2019-20 and 3.9% in the third quarter of 2018-19". He further added, "Headline inflation is expected to remain contained below or at its target of 4%. This has opened space for policy action. Investment activity is recovering support mainly by public spending on infrastructure".