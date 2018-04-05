GDP expected to grow from 7.4% to 7.9% for next fiscal: RBI

Reserve Bank of India has estimated GDP growth in a range from 7.4 to 7.9 percent for the Financial Year 2019-2020. Further, the real GDP growth in FY19 is seen at 7.4 percent as against 6.6 percent in FY18. However, the central bank maintained that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast for second half of FY19 is cut to 4.4 percent from 4.5 - 4.6 percent. While it is cut to 4.7 - 5.1 percent from 5.1 - 5.6 percent for the first half of the current fiscal year. Monetary Policy Committee observed that the pace of economic activity could accelerate in 2018 -19, on clearer signs of revival in investment activity, and sustained improvement in global demand. RBI on Thursday in its monetary policy, kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and 5.75 percent respectively.