Gavaskar tells Kohli & Shastri to win in Australia or face music

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has issued an ultimatum to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri. Gavaskar has warned that if the Indian team does not to bounce back in the ongoing 4-match Test series against Australia then they should be ready to face consequences. India, the number one ranked side, was touted as the favourite against the Australian side in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. With a heavy 146-run defeat on the 'average' rated Perth pitch the series now stands 1-1.