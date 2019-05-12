Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli cast their votes

Team India Captain Virat Kohli cast his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram. Voting for all 10 seats of Haryana is being held today. Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir also cast his vote in Delhi. Voting for sixth phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway for 59 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states and UT (Delhi). Last phase of elections will be held on May 19 and counting will take place on May 23.