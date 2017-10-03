Gautam Gambhir: Don’t Restrict Patriotism to Just Specific Days

Gambhir’s tweet comes a day after the country celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on October 02.

New Delhi: Out of favour India batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged people to show at least ‘subtle patriotism’ throughout the year and not just on specific days. Gambhir, who is active on social media, on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to share his message.

“Seems Aug 15th, Jan 26th &Oct 2nd have 24 hrs shelf life/expiry date. Not xpecting 365-days jingoism but subtle patriotism shud always throb [sic],” tweeted Gambhir.

Gambhir’s tweet comes a day after the country celebrated Gandhi Jayanti on October 02.

Seems Aug 15th,Jan 26th &Oct 2nd have 24 hrs shelf life/expiry date. Not xpecting 365-days jingoism but subtle patriotism shud always throb. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 3, 2017





This is not the first time Gambhir posted something like this. Earlier this year after the Republic Day on January 26, the Delhi cricketer took a dig at FM stations for playing patriotic songs only on special occasions. “Every Aug 15th or Jan 26th FM stations play patriotic songs. Sadly all dat vanishes next day. Why?” Gambhir had tweeted.

Every Aug 15th or Jan 26th FM stations play patriotic songs. Sadly all dat vanishes next day. Why? @RadioMirchi @LifeCoachSharat @927BIGFM — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2017





Gambhir, who often calls for supporting the defence forces, in September this year announced that he would support the educational expenses of Zohra, the five-year-old daughter of a policeman killed by militants in August, for life.

The left-handed batsman has also been against Indo-Pak cricket ties and believes Indian lives are more important than playing cricket with Pakistan.

Recently, when Pakistan won the Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final, Gambhir took to Twitter and asked Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a Kashmiri separatist, to celebrate the win in Pakistan.