Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj To Participate In Tokyo Paralympics

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj is set to represent India in the Para-Badminton event of the Tokyo Paralympics next month.

Yathiraj is apparently ranked third in the world in his category and is an IAS officer from the 2007 batch.

Suhas used to practice at nights post work amidst simultaneously handling the Covid-19 situation in the last year-and-half. The 38-year-old has worked as a DM in around a dozen districts of UP and has also competed in multiple national and international competitions.

“I believe in the teachings of Bhagvat Geeta. Do your deed and you will get the results. I am not putting myself under any pressure. If God has brought me to this level, then I am going to put in all my efforts,” the bureaucrat-sportsperson said whilst interacting with the media at his Sector 27 office in Noida.

He added, “As far as the medal is concerned, being world number three, it is obvious to hope for a medal. But again, as it is said, you do your duty, the result is destiny.”

Suhas also insisted parents of Divyaang children to encourage their children for sports and instill confidence in them so that they can achieve anything upon making the necessary efforts, Hindustan Times reports.