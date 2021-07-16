Gautam Benegal, cartoonist, writer and filmmaker, passes away aged 56 due to cardiac arrest

Gautam Benegal, the National Award-winning writer, filmmaker and cartoonist, passed away at the age of 56 owing to cardiac arrest.

Kaizaad Kotwal, his friend, spoke about his passing on a Facebook post: "I am in deep shock. Gautam Benegal is no more. Just yesterday we were exchanging messages. What a huge loss to all of India, especially her artistic, intellectual and progressive denizens. I still cannot process this. RIP Gautam."

Among several notable accomplishments of Benegal, his creations of the Hansaplast Boy and the Kelvinator Penguin remain the most memorable. Besides, he was also invited to write and illustrate for the iconic Bengali children's magazine Sandesh at the young age of 16, by Satyajit Ray. He won the National Award for best animation film The Prince and the Crown of Stone in 2010.

Notable people from different fraternities took to Twitter to express their condolences on his loss "

And now Gautam Benegal is gone as well. Meet that friend you've been planning to catch up with, call that old buddy you've been thinking off, but never got around to chatting with..... Life is just too short and unpredictable to put off telling people that you care for them. " Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 16, 2021

We lost two great souls today: photo-journalist Danish Siddiqui and filmmaker, painter, cartoonist Gautam Benegal. Huge loss for India's democratic voice. My tribute to these courageous and creative fighters for truth, justice and humanity. pic.twitter.com/I7CNIq8Tj5 " Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) July 16, 2021

What kinda yet another bizarre day is this"actor Surekha Sikri no more; India's finest photojournalist Danish Siddiqui passes on, in the line of fire. Now hearing (on Facebook) about writer-artiste Gautam Benegal"pls tell me this ain't true. #RIP " Mayank Shekhar ¤®¤¯¤¤ ¤¶¥¤¤° (@mayankw14) July 16, 2021

