Gauri Lankesh murder: Protest erupts across India demanding justice for veteran journalist
Condemning the murder of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her house by unknown assailants on Tuesday night, people in large number took to streets and staged protests across India. Furious over Gauri's murder, people are demanding arrest and stringent action against the murderers. Gauri Lankesh had parked her car outside the gate of her residence and was walking to the main entrance when she was attacked.