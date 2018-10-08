Gauri Khan celebrates bday with 'half of her better halves'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is ringing in her 48th birthday with the 'half of her better halves' - hubby and son AbRam. Taking to social media, Gauri shared two pictures, one of which is a selfie with Shah Rukh and son AbRam. In the second snap, AbRam can be seen sitting on her lap looking adorable in a black outfit with a matching cap. As per Gauri's caption, the couple's other two kids- Aryan and Suhana were missing from the outing because they had to attend their classes. She wrote, "With half of my better halves on my birthday...the other halves in school!" An interior designer by profession, Gauri on Sunday, got featured in the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Business- India. Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also co-founder of the motion picture company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries.